The England predicted XI that will beat Andorra with its eyes closed – probably

England continue their World Cup qualifying campaign against Andorra at Villa Park on Saturday evening, with Thomas Tuchel looking for a much-improved performance.

The Three Lions only beat the minnows 1-0 back in June and followed that with an insipid friendly defeat to Senegal, leaving several observers underwhelmed with Tuchel’s regime so far.

England are almost certain to win in Birmingham and edge closer to next summer’s World Cup finals in North America, but who will start the match? We’ve predicted the XI Tuchel is likely to pick.

For the full article, please click here.