The fastest players to reach 50 goals in Europe’s big leagues since 2000: Kane, Ronaldo, Haaland…

Harry Kane has become the fastest player to reach the milestone of 50 goals in a major European league in the 21st century, having needed just 43 appearances in the Bundesliga to get there.

The list is dominated by big-name signings who were established at the top of their game before hitting the ground running at major powerhouses, a category in which Kane firmly belongs.

We’ve taken a look at the fastest 10 players to hit 50 goals in Europe’s top five leagues – Ligue 1, Bundesliga, La Liga, Serie A and the Premier League – since 2000.

Read the article at Planet Football.