The fastest players to reach 50 goals in the Premier League: Haaland to smash the record

Manchester City striker Erling Haaland is on the verge of obliterating the record of scoring 50 Premier League goals in the fewest games.

The Norwegian scored 36 goals in his debut Premier League campaign with Manchester City, breaking the single-season record. He hasn’t let up since then, having notched 13 league goals in his first 12 appearances of 2023-24. He’s now one goal off the milestone of 50, and he’s only made 47 appearances. Some legendary Premier League strikers can’t hold a candle to that.

We’ve taken a closer look at the top players that reached 50 goals in the fewest games.

Read the article at Planet Football.