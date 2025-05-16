The final Premier League ‘big six’ head-to-head table of 2024-25: Man Utd shocking…

Each member of the Premier League’s ‘big six’ have now faced one another home and away this season – and the final head-to-head standings do not make pretty reading for Manchester United.

The games between the Premier League’s top sides often have a major bearing on who ends up winning the title, and who ends up qualifying for Europe.

So who have done best out of the traditional ‘big six’ – Manchester City, Arsenal, Liverpool, Manchester United, Chelsea and Tottenham – in their direct head-to-head clashes in 2024-25?

Read the article at Planet Football.