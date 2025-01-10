The funniest reactions to Darren Ferguson ruining the Ashley Young’s FA Cup fairytale

Christmas might have been a couple of weeks ago, but Peterborough United manager Darren Ferguson couldn’t resist acting the Scrooge to deny us an FA Cup fairytale.

All the pre-match build-up to Everton’s third-round draw against League One Peterborough had been focused on the unusual angle of Ashley Young being pitted against his son Tyler, who is just emerging from the Peterborough academy.

Never before in the long and storied history of the FA Cup have a father and son played on opposing teams, and we’re still waiting after Ferguson left young Tyler as an unused substitute in Peterborough’s 2-0 defeat at Goodison Park.

