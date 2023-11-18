The future of Man Utd’s defence is a former Barca wonderkid & a clean sheet monster

Only Manchester United could sign arguably Real Madrid’s best defender and best holding midfielder – and then still make them look like a bunch of rookies in as little as 18 months.

It’s great ammunition to poke fun at them with considering they were responsible for ruining childhoods across the globe – especially if you’re a supporter of one of the clubs more directly affected by their success.

But it’s also getting quite tiresome at this point. Like, beyond the point of laughably bad and at the point where even United fans no longer allow themselves to care enough to react angrily, as they’re resigned to seemingly eternal doom.

