The incredible Premier League table over the course of Unai Emery’s 38 games as Aston Villa boss

Unai Emery has now taken charge of a full season’s worth of games at Aston Villa – and they’re a top-four side when you look at how the Premier League table shapes up over that period.

Only Manchester City and Arsenal have picked up more points than Villa since Emery was appointed as Steven Gerrard’s successor last November. He’s led them to take more points than Liverpool, Manchester United and Newcastle – and considerably more than Tottenham and Chelsea.

In fact, despite Chelsea spending almost £1billion on transfers under Todd Boehly, and boasting a considerably higher wage bill, Villa have taken almost twice as many points as the ailing Blues over the past 38 games.

