The incredible stats behind Lamine Yamal’s insane head start on Lionel Messi
Lamine Yamal is now exactly the same age as his hero Lionel Messi was when he made his first-team debut for Barcelona way back in October 2004.
Having become Barcelona’s all-time youngest debutant when Xavi handed him his bow against Real Betis in April 2023 when, Yamal has had an 18-month start on the eight-time Ballon d’Or winner.
After appearing for Barcelona at the age of 15, the prodigiously talented forward went on to break Barcelona team-mate Gavi’s records as the youngest-ever play to represent, and score for, Spain.