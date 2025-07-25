The insane XI Sporting Lisbon would have if they didn’t sell their players

Sporting Lisbon are one of the best talent spotters and growers in the world – but the financial pull of some of the big clubs makes it impossible for the Lisbon club to keep hold of their stars.

One of the giants of Portuguese football, Sporting have regularly churned out top talent and factor player sales into their budget every year.

From Ballon d’Or winners to the favourite for the accolade this year, here’s a current XI of former Sporting players.

For the full article, please click here.