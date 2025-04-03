The jaw-dropping Chelsea academy XI that would win the Premier League
Chelsea have one of the most prolific academies in the Premier League – but the youngsters are not always given a chance in the first team.
The lack of minutes means that plenty look for games elsewhere, leaving Chelsea fans to wonder what could have been when they see their former academy graduates in another team’s colours.
Here is an XI made up entirely of Chelsea academy graduates that would (almost certainly) win the Premier League.