The last 10 England internationals that moved overseas & how they fared
Conor Gallagher is set to become the latest England international to test himself abroad, with everything reportedly agreed for the Chelsea man to join La Liga giants Atletico Madrid in a £33million deal.
Gallagher joins Mason Greenwood, who has signed for Marseille, and Ben Godfrey, who has joined Atalanta, in an ever-growing club of England internationals plying their trade overseas.
We’ve taken a look at the last 10 England internationals who moved abroad and how they’ve fared, both for club and country, ever since.