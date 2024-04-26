The last 6 Eredivisie-winning managers & their largely disastrous next moves

Liverpool are said to be close to appointing Feyenoord manager Arne Slot as Jurgen Klopp’s successor at Anfield.

The Athletic’s David Ornstein had reported that Liverpool’s hierarchy are “prepared to be brave over popular” for their choice of the next manager. That tallies with the choice of Slot, who has confirmed his desire to leave Feyenoord and take up the opportunity.

The 45-year-old is highly regarded as a tactician, having led Feyenoord to the Eredivisie title last season. He’s already turned down Premier League offers from Leeds and Tottenham but evidently feels the time is right.

But it’s certainly a bold call from Liverpool, given some of the struggles some of the Eredivisie’s most high-profile exports have endured in recent years.

It appears that Michael Edwards and Richard Hughes are putting more stock in his tactical approach than his titles won, because they’re no guarantee of success in England.

Here are the last six Eredivisie-winning managers prior to Slot and how they fared after leaving the Netherlands.

For the full article, please click here.