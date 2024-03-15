The last 7 times Arsenal went deep in Europe – & how it effected their league campaign

The Arsenal are going deep in Europe again and, you know what? They might just win the whole bloody thing.

Incredibly, this is the first time the Gunners have reached the Champions League quarterfinals since 2009-10, but they do have a precedent of reaching the latter stages of European competitions. European success, however, often comes at a domestic cost.

We dipped into the archives to see how the North Londoners fared each of the last seven times they reached at least the quarterfinals of a European competition, to see if we could predict how their Premier League campaign might unfold this season.

