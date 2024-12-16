The last five times Man Utd beat Man City – & what happened next for both clubs

Manchester United’s eye-catching 2-1 comeback victory away to their noisy neighbours Manchester City is not the first time that they’ve upset the odds to reign supreme in the Manchester derby.

But what does this win mean? Is it a statement of a changing of the guards? Or just another sucker punch that briefly punctuates City’s imperial era of dominance?

We’ve taken a look at the last five derbies that Manchester United won – and what happened next for both clubs.

Read the article at Planet Football.