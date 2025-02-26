The mindblowing XI Man Utd could have now if they’d listened to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has often spoken candidly about his time as Manchester United manager, and you can imagine he’ll have a fair few regrets over some of the world-class players he wanted that the club failed to land.

The Norwegian coach has not taken up another job since he was sacked by United in November 2021, but he’s made a few media appearances and given some extraordinary details about some of the names he was chasing during his time at Old Trafford.

We’ve speculated what United’s XI would look like now, had they listened to Solskjaer when it came to signings.

For the full article, please click here.