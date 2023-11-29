The most clinical finishers in Europe in 2023-24: Kane, Bellingham, Guirassy…

The likes of Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe are up there with the top goalscorers in European football this season, but that’s more to do with the volume of chances they get as opposed to how clinical they are with their finishing.

We’ve taken a closer look into the underlying data that tells us which players across Europe’s top five leagues – Bundesliga, Ligue 1, La Liga, Serie A & Premier League – have been the most clinical finishers.

Here are the 10 players across Europe’s major leagues that have most overperformed their rate of expected goals (xG) in 2023-24 – with statistics via FBref.

Read the article at Planet Football.