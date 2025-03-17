The most notable trophy droughts in English football & how they ended

Newcastle United have ended their 56-year trophy drought after winning the EFL Cup – and they’re not the only major English club to have experienced a long barren period without success.

There are multiple Premier League clubs who remain starved of success after many decades, while a number of them have never won a major trophy in their entire history.

We’ve picked out some of the most notable trophy droughts in the history of English football and how they ended.

For the full article, please click here.