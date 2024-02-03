The most offside players in the history of the Premier League: Kane, Vardy, Berbatov…

You’ve heard the Alex Ferguson quote about Super Pippo Inzaghi, haven’t you? The Scot famously said that the Italian ‘must have been born offside’.

In today’s game, micromanaged rather horrendously by VAR and semi-automated decisions, we wondered what kind of player is the most prone to being caught offside, so we looked into the Premier League history books.

This list comprises the top 10 most offside players in Premier League history according to how many times they were caught offside, but we’ve ranked them in order of proportion of offsides to games played. This weeds out the one-season wonders and gives a true reflection of which players really loved camping beyond enemy lines.

