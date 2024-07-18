The most valuable XI of players at the 2024 Olympic Games: Olise, Alvarez, Hakimi…
Stars from Barcelona, PSG and Manchester City are among the most valuable players who will be competing at the 2024 Olympic Games.
Winning a Gold Medal for your country has to be a surreal feeling and with the Olympics set to kick off later this month, we’ve taken a closer look at the footballers who will be competing.
Using figures provided by Transfermarkt, we’ve compiled an XI of the most valuable players playing at the Olympics this summer.