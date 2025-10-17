The new Huawei smart watch is perfect for football fans…
The new Huawei GT6 Pro smart watch is being billed as the ultimate watch for football fans – and it could even take down the Apple Watch as the best on the market.
Huawei has launched the GT6 Pro with incredible battery life that can last up to 21 hours, a huge step forward in smart phone battery life.
The new Huawei GT6 Pro, which is now on sale, is a watch built from Aerospace-grade Titanium Sapphire Glass and a new premium design, but it is also a top-of-the-range sports watch that football fans will love.
For football fans, the phone can be synced with apps on your smartphone, allowing you to get football scores, Fantasy Football updates, lineups and notifications on the latest club news on your wrist.
The watch allows you to take and make calls, take photographs, make voice notes and even play your favourite football podcasts on the move.
Unlike other smart watches, the Huawei GT6 Pro is built for sport fans and particularly those who are active themselves. The new watch has advanced GPS tracking for better positioning than ever when running, cycling or hiking, plus extended battery life compared to rival smart watches.
When running, the app has professional-level tracking ability, including ground contact time, vertical oscillation and other metrics that can help you maximise runs.
Advanced sport programmes cover golf, skiing, free diving and cycling, but there are 100 other sport programmes available on the phone including football and even beach football to allow you to track metrics as you train in your favourite sport.
With its premium aesthetic, new colour choices, a new, brighter 1.47-inch AMOLED display for outdoor use, and versatile strap options, the Huawei Watch GT 6 Series seamlessly transitions from terraces to athletic gear.
The watch also has some other features that might appeal to football fans because it can tell you when you are stressed or sad about your team’s performances, or if your health indicators are showing signs of concern during a game.
The new Huawei GT6 Watch also features the TrueSense system that measures more than 60 health and fitness indicators, covering six of the body’s major systems. Sensors monitor the user’s heart rate and autonomic nervous system data. This data is fed into an algorithm that produces an assessment of the user’s emotional wellbeing and stress levels.
The watch can also track sleep and anxiety levels to keep your mental health as in shape as your physical health.
You can buy the Huawei GT6 Watch now.