The only 8 unbeaten teams in Europe in 2025-26: Barcelona, Bayern, Crystal Palace…
Real Madrid, PSG, Inter Milan, Arsenal and Liverpool are among the European giants who won’t be boasting a historic invincible campaign in 2025-26.
We’re still in the opening stages of the season, but only a few of the traditional European elite powerhouses are yet to taste defeat. The list of still-unbeaten teams features a refreshing number of surprise packages punching well above their weight.
Here are the only unbeaten sides remaining in Europe’s five major leagues.