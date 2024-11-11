The only FOUR managers that have ever finished ahead of Pep Guardiola

Liverpool manager Arne Slot is vying to become only the fifth manager – ever – to finish ahead of a Pep Guardiola team.

Across his time as manager of Barcelona, Bayern Munich and Manchester City, Pep Guardiola has won 12 league titles in 15 seasons. That’s absolutely ridiculous when you think about it. Alongside those 12 table-topping campaigns, Guardiola’s teams have finished as a runner-up twice and ended up third once.

But it looks increasingly likely that list will grow in 2024-25. City are struggling without midfield talisman Rodri and Guardiola has suffered four successive defeats for the first time in his managerial career. They currently find themselves five points behind Slot’s Liverpool.

Read the article at Planet Football.