The perfect Olympic event for every 2024-25 Premier League manager

We’ve got a potentially fatal case of Olympic fever. Acute Olympitis. Serious Olymparrhoea. Getting heavily emotionally invested in sports we didn’t even know existed two weeks ago. And we don’t want the cure, Doc. We wanna be sick.

We want to try all of the sports (apart from the beam apparatus in gymnastics—think we broke an ankle just looking at that thing), and we reckon any self-respecting sportsperson feels exactly the same.

So we thought we’d assign the Premier League’s current cohort of managers a sport each for our own Olympic team made entirely of head honchos. Please welcome the competitors from the newly independent nation of Gafferland.

For the full article, please click here.