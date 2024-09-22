The Premier League ‘big six’ head-to-head table of 2024-25 so far: Arsenal & Man City tied…

The games between the Premier League’s top sides often have a major bearing on who ends up winning the title, and who ends up qualifying for Europe. So who have done best out of Manchester City, Arsenal, Liverpool, Manchester United, Chelsea and Tottenham in their direct head-to-head clashes in 2024-25 so far?

Arsenal actually boasted the best record in ‘big six’ clashes last season, despite squandering the title, having gone unbeaten in their Premier League bouts with title rivals Manchester City and Liverpool, while also taking a healthy tally of points home from Manchester United, Chelsea and Tottenham.

Mikel Arteta’s Gunners have once again shown their mettle by going away to Tottenham and grinding out a hard-fought 1-0 victory in the first North London Derby of the season before almost repeating the trick against Manchester City, leading 2-1 with 10 men until the dying seconds.

