The Premier League net spend table since Liverpool sold Coutinho in 2018

Liverpool have the lowest net spend of the Premier League’s ‘big six’ since their club-record sale of Philippe Coutinho to Barcelona back in January 2018 – even accounting for the £200million+ they’ve spent this summer window.

Talking up the ‘Coutinho money’ has been a long-running theme when it comes to Liverpool in recent years. But seven years on from that game-changing sale, how do the overall numbers stack up? We’ve taken a closer look.

“I don’t think about money. Nobody told me that I have to think about money because we are always reasonable, we always try to do the right thing,” former Liverpool told reporters shortly after the sale went through back in January 2018.

