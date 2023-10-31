The Premier League net spend table since Man Utd appointed Erik ten Hag
Only Chelsea have spent more money than Manchester United since Erik ten Hag was appointed Red Devils boss in 2022.
Ten Hag has been criticised for failing to get a tune of United’s players, despite having been backed heavily in the transfer market across his three windows at the helm.
Manchester United have spent almost £400million new signings, a number of whom had worked under Ten Hag before elsewhere – Antony, Andre Onana and Lisandro Martinez chief among them.