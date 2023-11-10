The Premier League net spend table since Todd Boehly took over Chelsea
For all of Chelsea’s failings on the pitch in recent times, it can’t be said that it’s down to a lack of investment – as the net spent table since Todd Boehly completed his takeover demonstrates.
Chelsea spent more during the 2022-23 season than in any season under Boehly’s predecessor Roman Abramovich.
“Our vision as owners is clear: we want to make the fans proud,” Boehly announced after the takeover was completed in May 2022.