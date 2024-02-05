The Premier League table of 2024 so far: Arsenal flawless, Luton flying…

Arsenal have kicked off 2024 in style with a 100% winning record in the Premier League.

Big questions were asked of Mikel Arteta’s Gunners after their inauspicious end to 2023. After a creditable 1-1 draw away to Liverpool, they then lost back-to-back games to West Ham and Fulham, dealing a potentially fatal blow to their title hopes.

Arteta faced further misery with an FA Cup exit, having lost at home to Liverpool, in their first outing of 2024. But they’ve since bounced back emphatically, putting themselves right back in the title picture by thrashing Crystal Palace 5-0, beating Nottingham Forest 2-1 away and outplaying Liverpool in a 3-1 victory at the Emirates.

