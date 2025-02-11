The Premier League table of 2025 so far: Arsenal and Liverpool battling for supremacy…

Arsenal, not 2023-24 champions Manchester City nor 2024-25 frontrunners Liverpool, topped the Premier League calendar year table of 2024. And Mikel Arteta’s Gunners are once again out in front in 2025 so far.

While reigning champions Man City have had their struggles this season and will almost certainly not be claiming a fifth successive Premier League title this year, they’re up in third since the start of January.

And there’s a familiar flavour to the whole top three with Arsenal and Liverpool first and second respectively – the two title-chasers the only sides yet to lose a league game in 2025.

