The Premier League table since Crystal Palace reappointed Roy Hodgson

Roy Hodgson is coming under increasing pressure at Crystal Palace following Saturday’s dismal 5-0 defeat away to Arsenal.

The defeat continues a poor run of form for Hodgson’s Palace. They’ve won just one of their last 10 Premier League outings, taking six points from the last 30 available, and are out of both domestic cup competitions.

Palace find themselves 15th in the table, five points clear of the relegation zone. But they’ve only averaged a point a game in 2023-24 and might’ve found themselves in a more precarious position if the three newly promoted sides had shown more about themselves.

