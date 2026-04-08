Liverpool are below Brentford in the Premier League table since they lost to PSG last year

Liverpool won the Premier League last season but the truth is that their form since they exited the Champions League has been woeful.

The Reds lost to PSG on March 11, 2025 and then failed to turn up for the Carabao Cup final a few days later.

They then won only four (against 13th-placed Everton, 14th-placed West Ham, 17th-placed Spurs and 18th-placed Leicester) of their last nine Premier League games, with the season ending in a run of for winless games after they had sealed the title with a 5-1 win over Tottenham.

Despite a record-breaking transfer summer, Liverpool have carried that poor form into the 2025/26 season and currently sit fifth in the Premier League table and just about on course for a Champions League place.

But their record since that loss to PSG is even worse; they have amassed fewer points than actual Brentford and, perhaps most damningly of all, they have only matched Manchester United for points despite the Old Trafford club being managed by Ruben Amorim for much of that spell.

PREMIER LEAGUE TABLE SINCE LIVERPOOL LOST TO PSG

Liverpool have contrived to concede the same number of goals as a Nottingham Forest side in the midst of a relegation battle in that time period, while losing more games than Bournemouth.

This table illustrates exactly why Arne Slot is in serious trouble as Liverpool manager, with Xabi Alonso said to be ‘ready’ to take over.

Liverpool face PSG again in the Champions League quarter-finals this week and Liverpool’s form between those fixtures illustrates how far they are from the team that won the Premier League.

Slot has previously attempted to claim that losing to PSG had a positive knock-on effect to their Premier League form, saying: “Again this is not going to be a popular opinion what I tell you now, maybe the reason we won the league last season is because we played Paris Saint-Germain. We had a week to prepare for league games.”

But that theory really does not marry with that late-season form that saw them lose away to both Fulham and Brighton.

It’s also worth noting that Arsenal’s lead over Manchester City this particular table is narrow, at least partially explained by the Gunners’ traditionally poor form in April.