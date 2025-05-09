The race for the 2024-25 European Golden Shoe: Salah, Lewandowski, Gyokeres…

Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, Robert Lewandowski and Thierry Henry are some of the legendary goalscorers who have claimed the European Golden Shoe in the 21st century – but who will get their hands on the prize in 2024-25?

The award is invariably handed out to superstars at clubs in Europe’s major leagues, but players from across all the top-flight leagues in Europe are eligible in a complex coefficient ranking system.

Goals scored in the top five leagues according to the UEFA coefficients list are multiplied by two, goals scored in the leagues ranked sixth to 22nd are multiplied by 1.5, and goals scored in leagues ranked 22nd are down count for one.

For the full article, please click here.