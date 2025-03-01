The remarkable Championship table since Coventry appointed Frank Lampard

Only Leeds United have picked up more points in the Championship than Coventry City since Frank Lampard was appointed back in November.

Mark Robins was controversially dismissed after the Sky Blues made a slow start to the 2024-25 campaign. He’d taken the club up to the Championship from League Two over the course of his seven-year, second stint.

Coventry were then a whisker away from making it back to the Premier League, having lost the play-off final to Luton Town in 2022-23, while last season they were even closer to making the FA Cup after the most marginal of VAR offside calls denied them a famous comeback victory over Manchester United at Wembley.

