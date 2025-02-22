The remarkable Premier League table since David Moyes returned to Everton

Only Liverpool have picked more Premier League points than Everton since David Moyes returned in January, with the league table since his appointment making for remarkable reading.

Sean Dyche was sacked shortly after the turn of the year as the Merseyside club lay 16th in the Premier League table. At that point, the possibility of Everton’s last season at Goodison Park ending in relegation looked increasingly likely.

Even in the final weeks of Dyche’s tenure, Everton showed that they could be obdurate opposition on their day, notching draws against Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester City in successive outings.

