When Nottingham Forest appointed Nuno Espirito Santo in December 2023, Nottingham Forest were 17th with just 14 points from their first 17 games of the season.

These were different times: Arsenal were top of the Premier League, Tottenham were just a point behind Manchester City and Manchester United were somehow in the top eight.

It was not a universally popular appointment among Forest fans; in fact, it was pretty universally underwhelming after the sacking of the hugely popular Steve Cooper.

His opening game was a 3-2 defeat at Bournemouth remarkable for a) the sending-off of Willy Boly and b) the usual – at that point – defensive frailties.

Then followed back-to-back wins over Newcastle United and Manchester United, and Forest eventually survived last season with room to spare despite a four-point deduction for breaching PSR rules.

Last summer then saw some phenomenal recruitment – chiefly the signings of Elliot Anderson and Nikola Milenkovic, and Forest began the season with just one defeat in their first 10 games.

They established themselves in the top four by early December and have not relinquished their spot since, settling into third in the Premier League table. They are pretty much nailed on for qualification to the Champions League.

Nobody was surprised when they beat Manchester United 1-0 on Tuesday night to emphasis the gulf in class between the two teams; since Santo was appointed, Forest have picked up 10 points more than United.

In fact, they have picked up more points than all but the three clubs who have won Premier League titles in the last eight years. And Arsenal. Pleasingly, they are second on this table behind Liverpool.

Santo would probably be most proud that his Forest side have conceded fewer goals than Chelsea over this timespan.

Also illustrated by this table is just how poor the current relegation candidates are, with Luton somehow above them all despite playing seven fewer games.

Here is the full table since Nuno Espirito Santo was appointed coach of Nottingham Forest on December 20, 2023:

Tables are fun, aren’t they?

