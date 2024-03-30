The Scottish Premiership might just have provided us with the most Sunday League moment ever
To the tune of The Proclaimers’ Sunshine On Leith:
My face is broken
My face is broken
Sorrow, sorrow
Sorrow, sorrow
Hibs have had an absolute nightmare. The Hibees got a free kick just inside the Rangers half 6 minutes into their match with the Scottish Premiership leaders, but Nectarios Triantis wanted to get on with proceedings. He then, for reasons best known to himself, sent an absolute piledriver straight into captain Joe Newell’s face.