The seven players Man Utd refused to buy for ‘unhappy’ Ruben Amorim

Man Utd refused to buy seven players requested by Ruben Amorim during the Portuguese head coach’s time at the club, according to reports.

INEOS and Sir Jim Ratcliffe made the decision on Monday to sack Amorim with the Red Devils showing inconsistent form once again this season.

The Man Utd hierarchy overlooked his 15th-place finish last term and failure to qualify for a European competition, as they looked to build something long term.

However, Man Utd have won three of their last 11 matches and his falling out with Jason Wilcox over formations, playing style and the January window was the final straw.

The Red Devils are now looking to appoint a interim boss to take control until the end of the season before they decide on Amorim’s long-term successor in the summer.

Man Utd spent over £200m in the summer transfer window on five new signings as INEOS and Ratcliffe backed Amorim with new faces.

However, not all of the new signings were players that Amorim wanted with The Sun claiming that as many as seven signing requests from the former Man Utd head coach were rejected by the Old Trafford chiefs.

His time at Old Trafford ‘defined by the club blocking seven huge transfers’ with the Portuguese coach ‘unhappy with their transfer business’.

It was clear Amorim wanted more control over decision-making at Man Utd when he demanded to be called the “manager” and not “head coach” in his dramatic post-Leeds press conference.

The Sun claims that Amorim ‘wanted Prem-proven and Argentina World Cup-winning keeper Emi Martinez last summer’ as he looked to replace Andre Onana, before Man Utd decided to sign Senne Lammens instead.

It is understood that Amorim also ‘wanted United to push for Villa’s No9 Ollie Watkins, before the club paid £74m on Benjamin Sesko’, while ‘Nuno Mendes was Amorim’s first pick for left wing-back’ ahead of Patrick Dorgu.

Amorim also had his eyes on five of his former Sporting CP stars with ‘Geovany Quenda, Ousmane Diomande, Salvador Blopa and Morten Hjulmand’ all on his list of targets.

Explaining the reasons for not signing a couple of the players from Sporting, The Sun added: ‘United sources have stressed that interest in winger Quenda dwindled because of his similar profile to Amad.

‘Hjulmand was a player Amorim saw as solving one part of the midfield issues and someone he did not need to explain his tactical system to. However, United had other midfield targets in mind for the summer of 2026.’

