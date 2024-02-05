The sexiest pass of 2024 has already been pinged – chefs are kissing their fingers across Italy

In preparation for Super Bowl LVIII, Hakan Çalhanoğlu channelled his inner Patrick Mahomes for Inter as they took a massive step towards the Scudetto, beating main title rivals Juventus 1–0 at the San Siro.

Twenty-four minutes in, Federico Acerbi (Freddie Immature, in English) steps out of defence and feeds the ball into Lautaro Martinez’s feet. Martinez pops it back to Barella, who snaps it back to Çalhanoğlu in the pocket.

What follows is the most glorious, accurate, absolutely dripping in honey, long-range through ball we’ve ever seen.

