The shocking Premier League table since Chelsea sacked Thomas Tuchel

Chelsea fired Thomas Tuchel in September 2022 and it’s fair to say that the club haven’t had the best of times since parting company with the German coach.

During his time at Stamford Bridge, Tuchel was a very popular figure among the Chelsea fanbase. He orchestrated their Champions League triumph in 2020-21 and also won the UEFA Super Cup and FIFA Club World Cup.

Despite spending a ludicrous amount of money since firing Tuchel, Chelsea haven’t been able to get their hands on any silverware in the last two years.

During Tuchel’s final days at the club, Chelsea weren’t exactly firing on all cylinders, but they were still keeping themselves among the top sides in the league.

For the full article, please click here.