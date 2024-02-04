The shocking Premier League table since Chelsea signed Enzo Fernandez for a British transfer record
It’s just over a year since Chelsea broke the British transfer record to sign Enzo Fernandez from Benfica.
The midfielder’s stock had grown massively, having just played a pivotal role in Argentina’s World Cup triumph in Qatar.
Widely regarded as one of the finest young talents in all of Europe, Fernandez was continually linked with a move to Stamford Bridge in a protracted transfer saga that went all the way down to deadline day – for a mammoth fee of £106.8million.