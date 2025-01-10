The shocking Premier League table since Everton appointed Sean Dyche

Sean Dyche has been sacked by Everton and we’ve taken a look at the Premier League table during his tenure at the club to assess his impact at Goodison Park.

“Everton Football Club can confirm that Sean Dyche has been relieved of his duties as Senior Men’s First Team Manager with immediate effect,” a club statement read on Thursday.

Dyche was initially hired in January 2023 with the aim of keeping Everton in the Premier League. Upon taking the job, the club sat 17th in the table and were dangerously close to the relegation zone.

