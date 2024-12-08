The shocking Premier League table since Sir Jim Ratcliffe took over at Man Utd

Manchester United have accumulated fewer points than the likes of Bournemouth, Fulham, Crystal Palace, Brentford and Nottingham Forest since Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s INEOS group took charge of football operations back in February.

The long-awaited deal promised to be a great new dawn for the underperforming club, but it’s safe to say that we’re still waiting for results to change. Describing Ratcliffe’s first 10 months at Old Trafford as turbulent would be an understatement.

“To become co-owner of Manchester United is a great honour and comes with great responsibility,” Ratcliffe said in a statement when the deal was completed in February.

