The shocking Premier League table since West Ham appointed Graham Potter

Since West Ham appointed Graham Potter, only Ipswich, Southampton and Leicester have picked up fewer points in the Premier League.

After parting company with David Moyes at the end of last season, West Ham appointed Julen Lopetegui and had high hopes for the 2024-25 campaign.

However, it quickly became apparent that Lopetegui wasn’t the right man for the job and he was dismissed at the start of January, with West Ham sat 14th in the Premier League.

