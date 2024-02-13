The son of a Real Madrid legend has just enrolled onto the Messi & Busquets apprenticeship

The task of carrying an iconic surname often proves too much for plenty of stars, but that pressure ramps up tenfold when you’re continuing the legacy of a Real Madrid legend.

Fernando Redondo might not be remembered as one of football’s sexiest players on the pitch, but he was undoubtedly one of the best from his era.

A defensive midfielder which most clubs would hurl themselves towards bankruptcy for these days, Redondo won two Champions League titles with Real and two La Liga titles, before adding another Champions League to his already stacked trophy cabinet with Milan.

Simply put, the Argentine was different gravy. Completely. If Redondo was gravy and the Argentines appreciated it as much as us Brits do, he’d be on every meal they ever eat and there would be a prayer in his honour before every single one.

