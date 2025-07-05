The staggering amounts Chelsea can bank in Club World Cup prize money

Chelsea have booked their place in the semi-finals of the Club World Cup, a competition which could make a serious difference to the club’s balance sheet.

Enzo Maresca’s Blues beat Brazilian side Palmeiras 2-1 in the quarter-final, setting up a semi-final clash against Fluminense before what would be a European powerhouse (Real Madrid, Bayern Munich or PSG) in the semi-finals.

We’ve broken down exactly how much Chelsea have earned in prize money by making it to the final four, and how much more they could make by going all the way.

Read the article at Planet Football.