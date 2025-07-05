The staggering amounts Chelsea can bank in Club World Cup prize money
Chelsea have booked their place in the semi-finals of the Club World Cup, a competition which could make a serious difference to the club’s balance sheet.
Enzo Maresca’s Blues beat Brazilian side Palmeiras 2-1 in the quarter-final, setting up a semi-final clash against Fluminense before what would be a European powerhouse (Real Madrid, Bayern Munich or PSG) in the semi-finals.
We’ve broken down exactly how much Chelsea have earned in prize money by making it to the final four, and how much more they could make by going all the way.