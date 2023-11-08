The streets will never forget Adnan Januzaj’s debut season at Man Utd

David Moyes’ tenure at Manchester United isn’t remembered fondly with a seventh-place finish in the Premier League, but there was one spark during the campaign.

It’s October, United have had a mixed start in their first season since Sir Alex Ferguson’s retirement. Records are being broken, but not good ones.

The first 0–0 game at home in 77 Premier League games, the worst start to a season since 1989 and West Brom won their first game at Old Trafford in 35 years and we’re only six games in.

Already Moyes is under pressure, a tough start including derby defeats to Liverpool and Manchester City leaving his side in the bottom half of the table, eight points off the top and three off the relegation zone.

For the full article, please click here.