The striking La Liga table since Xavi announced he’s leaving Barcelona

Barcelona’s fortunes have turned around dramatically since Xavi Hernandez announced his decision to leave the club at the end of the 2023-24 campaign.

The club endured a poor first half of the season, looking as though they’d put up a feeble challenge to retain their La Liga title.

Things hit a nadir in January. Xavi’s side were thrashed 4-1 by Real Madrid in the Spanish Super Cup final and were later eliminated from the Copa del Rey with a 4-2 defeat to Athletic Bilbao.

Things got worse on January 27th with a shambolic defensive display in a 5-3 defeat at home to Villarreal – a result that left them out of the title race and a performance that raised questions of whether they’d even be able to finish in the top four.

It was at that moment that Xavi told reporters of his decision to depart his beloved boyhood club when the season is over.

