The surprising Premier League table over the last 100 matches: Liverpool in 2nd…

Liverpool won the 2024-25 Premier League title at a canter, but do they top the league table over the past 100 league matches?

Over the last 100 games, City are still top of the Premier League, but only just, and they are being outdone by Arsenal on goal difference. The Gunners have been pipped for second by Liverpool, courtesy of the points accrued during their title triumph.

Villa and Newcastle’s consistent performances under Unai Emery and Eddie Howe, respectively, see them take fourth and fifth spot over the last 100 games.

