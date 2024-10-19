The surprising Premier League table since Tottenham appointed Ange Postecoglou

Ange Postecoglou’s tenure at Tottenham has divided opinion – but how good a job has the Australian coach done if you zoom out and look at the bigger picture?

Spurs have fluctuated between excellent and disastrous runs of form since Postecoglou was appointed as Antonio Conte’s permanent successor in the summer of 2023.

It’s easy to forget now that the 59-year-old actually made the best start of any coach in Premier League history last season, having led Spurs to eight wins and two draws from his first 10 matches at the helm.

