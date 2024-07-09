The three Premier League stars Aguero has named as Argentina’s leaders when Messi retires

Manchester City legend Sergio Aguero has identified three stars that will serve as Argentina’s leaders once current captain Lionel Messi retires – and all of them play in the Premier League.

Messi has just turned 37 and is yet to decide whether the Copa America, in which Argentina have made it to the semi-finals, will be his last major international tournament.

The iconic eight-time Ballon d’Or winner is Argentina’s all-time top goalscorer and appearance-maker and will leave a massive void, having played an influential role in Argentina winning the last World Cup and Copa America.

Read the article at Planet Football.